Evaluating Tetra Tech: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Tetra Tech, presenting an average target of $224.5, a high estimate of $234.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.82% from the previous average price target of $210.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tetra Tech. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $231.00 $219.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $219.00 $209.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $233.00 $203.00 Tate Sullivan Maxim Group Raises Buy $234.00 $230.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $200.00 $180.00 Tate Sullivan Maxim Group Raises Buy $230.00 $220.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Tetra Tech. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tetra Tech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tetra Tech's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Tetra Tech's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Inc provides consulting and engineering services for environmental, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development markets. It specializes in providing water-related services for public and private clients. It designs infrastructure, facilities, and other structures with complex plans and resource management. Tetra Tech has two reportable segments. Its Government Services Group (GSG) reportable segment primarily includes activities with U.S. government clients (federal, state and local) and activities with development agencies worldwide. Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) reportable segment primarily includes activities with U.S. commercial clients and international clients other than development agencies.

Tetra Tech: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tetra Tech showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.06% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tetra Tech's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tetra Tech's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.9% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tetra Tech's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.91%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tetra Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.73.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

