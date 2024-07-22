Evaluating Tesla Against Peers In Automobiles Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) against its key competitors in the Automobiles industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Tesla Background

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi-truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, and a sports car. Global deliveries in 2023 were a little over 1.8 million vehicles. The company also sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Tesla Inc 61.18 11.85 8.81 1.84% $2.88 $3.7 -8.69% Toyota Motor Corp 8.39 1.21 0.92 2.99% $2145.67 $2250.19 14.27% Ford Motor Co 14.41 1.30 0.32 3.11% $3.41 $3.6 3.14% General Motors Co 5.90 0.83 0.36 4.54% $6.73 $5.91 7.58% Honda Motor Co Ltd 7.22 0.62 0.39 1.92% $596.45 $1150.38 23.84% Li Auto Inc 13.25 2.47 1.16 0.98% $0.7 $5.28 36.44% Thor Industries Inc 19.46 1.28 0.50 2.88% $0.23 $0.42 -4.36% Winnebago Industries Inc 21.20 1.25 0.60 2.19% $0.06 $0.12 -12.74% Fly-E Group Inc 80.74 22.88 4.75 10.66% $0.0 $0.0 53.68% Average 21.32 3.98 1.12 3.66% $344.16 $426.99 15.23%

After examining Tesla, the following trends can be inferred:

Notably, the current Price to Earnings ratio for this stock, 61.18, is 2.87x above the industry norm, reflecting a higher valuation relative to the industry.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 11.85 relative to the industry average by 2.98x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.81, surpassing the industry average by 7.87x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.84% is 1.82% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $2.88 Billion, which is 0.01x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $3.7 Billion, which indicates 0.01x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of -8.69% compared to the industry average of 15.23%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Tesla with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Tesla exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its industry peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued based on these metrics. On the other hand, Tesla's low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that the company may be facing challenges in generating profits and growth compared to its competitors in the Automobiles industry.

