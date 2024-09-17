Evaluating Teladoc Health: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.57, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 35.67% lower than the prior average price target of $16.43.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Teladoc Health is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glen Santangelo Jefferies Raises Hold $10.00 $8.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $9.00 $16.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $10.00 $10.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $10.00 $25.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $10.00 $15.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $10.00 $15.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Lowers Hold $9.00 $15.00 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $9.00 $18.00 Steve Valiquette Barclays Lowers Overweight $10.00 $20.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Hold $9.00 $16.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $8.00 $12.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $17.00 $25.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $17.00 $21.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $10.00 $14.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the internet, video, and phone. It also offers remote patient monitoring programs for chronic care management. It operates in Teladoc two segments Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The majority of its revenue generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems. Since inception, Teladoc has partnered with employers, health plans, and health systems to offer network access to their members; it has also started to market directly to consumers while expanding its service portfolio.

Breaking Down Teladoc Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Teladoc Health faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.53% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teladoc Health's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -130.39%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teladoc Health's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -44.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teladoc Health's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -21.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Teladoc Health's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.06, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

