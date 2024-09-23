Evaluating TD Synnex: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Ratings for TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for TD Synnex, revealing an average target of $136.57, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $123.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.42% from the previous average price target of $136.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive TD Synnex. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $138.00 $138.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $135.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $132.00 $135.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $135.00 $135.00 Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $123.00 $126.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $138.00 $138.00

About TD Synnex

TD Synnex Corp is a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company aggregates and distributes IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components. Its geographical segments include, the Americas, Europe, and APJ.

Financial Milestones: TD Synnex's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: TD Synnex's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.81%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TD Synnex's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TD Synnex's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TD Synnex's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.58, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

