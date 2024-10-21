Evaluating Tapestry: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 6 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Tapestry, revealing an average target of $49.89, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.75% lower than the prior average price target of $50.78.

The standing of Tapestry among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $52.00 $47.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $40.00 $42.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $52.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $51.00 $54.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $42.00 $45.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $52.00 $55.00

Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman are Tapestry's fashion and accessory brands. The firm's products are sold through about 1,400 company-operated stores, wholesale channels, and e-commerce in North America (64% of fiscal 2024 sales), Europe, Asia (29% of fiscal 2024 sales), and elsewhere. Coach (76% of fiscal 2024 sales) is best known for affordable luxury leather products. Kate Spade (20% of fiscal 2023 sales) is known for colorful patterns and graphics. Women's handbags and accessories produced 69% of Tapestry's sales in fiscal 2024. Stuart Weitzman (4% of sales) generates virtually all its revenue from women's footwear. In August 2023, Tapestry agreed to acquire rival Capri and its three brands, Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo.

Tapestry: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Tapestry faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.75% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tapestry's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tapestry's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Tapestry's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.03.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

