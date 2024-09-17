Evaluating Synovus Finl: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $47.64, with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average has increased by 11.6% from the previous average price target of $42.69.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Synovus Finl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Rose Raymond James Announces Outperform $49.00 - Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $41.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $38.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $47.00 $46.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $49.00 $45.00 Kevin Fitzsimmons DA Davidson Raises Buy $55.00 $47.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $43.00 Brad Milsaps Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $53.00 $42.00 Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $42.00 $38.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Casey Haire Jefferies Raises Buy $47.00 $44.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $49.00 $48.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $46.00 $39.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Synovus Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Synovus Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Synovus Finl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Synovus Finl

Synovus Financial Corp provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products & services such as private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, & international banking to clients through the wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has four segments Wholesale Banking, Community Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services, out of which the majority is from the Wholesale banking segment.

Synovus Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Synovus Finl's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -45.57% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Synovus Finl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synovus Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.51.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

