Evaluating StepStone Group: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for StepStone Group, presenting an average target of $58.12, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.57% increase from the previous average price target of $50.29.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of StepStone Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $65.00 $55.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $73.00 $56.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $55.00 $52.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $52.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $51.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $61.00 $56.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $57.00 $51.50 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $55.00 $44.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $43.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $51.50 $46.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $56.00 $51.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $46.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to StepStone Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of StepStone Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for StepStone Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into StepStone Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into StepStone Group's Background

StepStone Group Inc operates as a fully integrated private markets solution provider. The company provides customized investment solutions and advisory and data services. It provides investment solutions in the areas of private equity, real estate, private debt, and infrastructure and real assets. The company consists of a single operating segment and a single reportable segment for accounting and financial reporting purposes.

Understanding the Numbers: StepStone Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, StepStone Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.71% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: StepStone Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.15%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): StepStone Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): StepStone Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: StepStone Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.79, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

