Evaluating SiteOne Landscape Supply: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SiteOne Landscape Supply, presenting an average target of $154.6, a high estimate of $168.00, and a low estimate of $132.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.39% from the previous average price target of $154.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SiteOne Landscape Supply. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Perron-Piche Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $158.00 - Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $132.00 $133.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $165.00 $158.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Maintains Hold $150.00 $150.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Outperform $168.00 $175.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SiteOne Landscape Supply. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SiteOne Landscape Supply compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SiteOne Landscape Supply's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of SiteOne Landscape Supply's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering SiteOne Landscape Supply: A Closer Look

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is a supplier of tools and equipment. The company serves various businesses which include wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers, turf protection products, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals mainly in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes irrigation supplies, fertilizer and herbicides, landscape accessories, nursery goods, natural stones and blocks, outdoor lighting and ice melt products and other products.

SiteOne Landscape Supply: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: SiteOne Landscape Supply displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: SiteOne Landscape Supply's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SiteOne Landscape Supply's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.9%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SiteOne Landscape Supply's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

