Evaluating Royal Caribbean Gr: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $162.08, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.98% increase from the previous average price target of $151.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Royal Caribbean Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $151.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $165.00 $159.00 Robin Farley UBS Raises Buy $168.00 $154.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Neutral $145.00 $135.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $159.00 $153.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $154.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $160.00 $150.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Buy $168.00 $164.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Announces Buy $164.00 - Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $154.00 $150.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $160.00 $145.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $162.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Royal Caribbean Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Royal Caribbean Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Royal Caribbean Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Royal Caribbean Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Royal Caribbean Gr analyst ratings.

Get to Know Royal Caribbean Gr Better

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 65 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry, with eight more ships on order. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in the first quarter of 2021.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Royal Caribbean Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.18%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Royal Caribbean Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, Royal Caribbean Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RCL

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Feb 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Berenberg Upgrades Sell Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for RCL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.