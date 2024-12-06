Evaluating Republic Servs: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Republic Servs (NYSE:RSG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $225.0, a high estimate of $244.00, and a low estimate of $217.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.63% increase from the previous average price target of $213.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Republic Servs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $238.00 $211.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Neutral $227.00 $217.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $217.00 $208.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Neutral $217.00 $208.00 Arthur Nagorny RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $219.00 $211.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $220.00 $219.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $244.00 $220.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $219.00 $210.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $224.00 -

Republic Services is the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 207 active landfills and 246 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation in North America.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Republic Servs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.54% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Servs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.09%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Republic Servs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Republic Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

