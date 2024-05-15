Evaluating Regenxbio: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $40.11, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.25% from the previous average price target of $37.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Regenxbio. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $38.00 $36.00 Annabel Samimy Stifel Maintains Buy $40.00 - Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $36.00 - Luca Issi RBC Capital Raises Outperform $35.00 $20.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $55.00 $45.00 Brian Skorney Baird Raises Outperform $39.00 $34.00 Andreas Argyrides Wedbush Maintains Neutral $21.00 - Dane Leone Raymond James Announces Outperform $45.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regenxbio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regenxbio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Regenxbio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Regenxbio's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Regenxbio's Background

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. Its main activity is the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect. The diseases that Regenxbio platform targets are metabolic (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), neurodegenerative conditions (mucopolysaccharidosis), and retinal diseases (wet age-related macular degeneration, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa). The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Regenxbio: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Regenxbio's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.37% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Regenxbio's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -405.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regenxbio's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -18.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regenxbio's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, Regenxbio faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

