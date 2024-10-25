Evaluating Reddit: Insights From 21 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 21 analysts shared their evaluations of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 15 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $77.43, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.24% from the previous average price target of $70.88.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Reddit. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $90.00 $80.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $89.00 $66.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $100.00 $90.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $87.00 $75.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $68.00 $60.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $80.00 $70.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Announces Buy $90.00 - Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $77.00 $59.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $75.00 - Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $59.00 $67.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $60.00 $57.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Buy $66.00 $67.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $70.00 $65.00 Vasily Karasyov Cannonball Research Announces Buy $67.00 - Richard Greenfield LightShed Partners Announces Buy $84.00 - Alan Gould Loop Capital Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $70.00 $65.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $84.00 $84.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Reddit. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Reddit compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Reddit's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Reddit's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Reddit's Background

Reddit Inc is engaged in providing internet content. The company provides online services that include gaming, sports, business, crypto, television and others.

Financial Milestones: Reddit's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Reddit displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 53.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Reddit's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reddit's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reddit's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Reddit's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

