Evaluating Radian Group: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $35.92, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $31.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $33.00, the current average has increased by 8.85%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Radian Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $39.00 $36.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $37.00 $32.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00 Mark Devries Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $30.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $36.00 $35.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $31.50 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Radian Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Radian Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Radian Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc provides mortgage insurance and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. Radian's mortgage insurance provides coverage to lending institutions throughout the United States. Its services include analytics and consulting for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities and other asset-backed securities. Insurance premiums account for more than three fourths of the company's revenue. Services revenue and investment income are the other principal sources of revenue. It operates in two segments: Mortgage and homegenius. The Mortgage segment earns the majority of revenue.

Radian Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Radian Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Radian Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 46.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Radian Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Radian Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.91%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Radian Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

