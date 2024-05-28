Evaluating Quanta Services: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Quanta Services, presenting an average target of $286.0, a high estimate of $305.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. Observing a 9.64% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $260.86.

A clear picture of Quanta Services's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Atidrip Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $286.00 $259.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $288.00 $255.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Neutral $250.00 $225.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $305.00 $301.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $286.00 $246.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $287.00 $265.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $285.00 $275.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Announces Buy $301.00 -

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under three reportable segments: electric power, renewables infrastructure, and underground utility and infrastructure. In 2021, the company acquired Blattner, a provider of comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction solutions to customers in the renewable energy industry.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Quanta Services showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.62% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Quanta Services's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quanta Services's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, Quanta Services adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

