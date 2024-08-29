Evaluating Procter & Gamble: Insights From 13 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $177.85, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $161.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.64% from the previous average price target of $171.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Procter & Gamble. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Pohn DZ Bank Announces Buy $190.00 - Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Overweight $163.00 $174.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $179.00 $181.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $164.00 $157.00 Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Lowers Hold $175.00 $182.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Announces Buy $189.00 - Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $181.00 $170.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $161.00 $157.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Overweight $174.00 $170.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $183.00 $177.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $176.00 $171.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Raises Buy $190.00 $177.00 Kevin Grundy Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $187.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Procter & Gamble. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Procter & Gamble compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Procter & Gamble's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Procter & Gamble's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Procter & Gamble: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Procter & Gamble's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.1%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Procter & Gamble's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procter & Gamble's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 6.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, Procter & Gamble adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

