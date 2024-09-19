Evaluating Procter & Gamble Against Peers In Household Products Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and its primary competitors in the Household Products industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Procter & Gamble Background

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Procter & Gamble Co 28.89 8.26 5.12 6.2% $4.85 $10.18 -0.1% Colgate-Palmolive Co 30.08 685.42 4.26 414.16% $1.25 $3.07 4.89% Kimberly-Clark Corp 20.88 41.85 2.36 49.91% $0.84 $1.81 -2.05% Church & Dwight Co Inc 31.67 5.83 4.23 5.79% $0.4 $0.71 3.92% Clorox Co 72.65 61.73 2.88 103.1% $0.35 $0.88 -5.75% Reynolds Consumer Products Inc 18.37 3.24 1.78 4.82% $0.17 $0.26 -1.06% WD-40 Co 51.52 15.99 6.20 9.02% $0.03 $0.08 9.4% Central Garden & Pet Co 15.23 1.40 0.67 5.14% $0.14 $0.32 -2.63% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc 23.43 1.24 1.23 0.28% $0.08 $0.3 5.97% Energizer Holdings Inc 208.50 16.98 0.73 -27.84% $0.01 $0.28 0.29% Oil-Dri Corp of America 11.68 2.44 1.60 3.9% $0.02 $0.03 1.28% Average 48.4 83.61 2.59 56.83% $0.33 $0.77 1.43%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Procter & Gamble, we can identify the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 28.89 significantly below the industry average by 0.6x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.26, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.1x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 5.12, surpassing the industry average by 1.98x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.2% that is 50.63% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $4.85 Billion, which is 14.7x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $10.18 Billion, which indicates 13.22x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of -0.1% compared to the industry average of 1.43%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Procter & Gamble against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Procter & Gamble has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Procter & Gamble, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers in the Household Products industry, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests that the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of profitability, the low ROE and revenue growth, along with high EBITDA and gross profit, indicate mixed performance compared to industry peers.

