Evaluating Polaris: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Polaris (NYSE:PII), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $82.6, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average represents a 9.83% decrease from the previous average price target of $91.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Polaris by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $75.00 $90.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $86.00 $96.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Hold $82.00 $92.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Outperform $95.00 $100.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $75.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Polaris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Polaris compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Polaris's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Polaris's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Polaris

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the marine market after acquiring Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to new segments of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products retailed through more than 2,500 dealers in North America and through 1,500 international dealers as well as more than 25 subsidiaries and 90 distributors in more than 100 countries outside North America.

Polaris: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Polaris faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -20.34% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Polaris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Polaris's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.27%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Polaris's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Polaris's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.61, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

