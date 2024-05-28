Evaluating Parker Hannifin: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $606.71, with a high estimate of $650.00 and a low estimate of $500.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.84% increase from the previous average price target of $557.42.

The perception of Parker Hannifin by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Buy $650.00 $550.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $650.00 $600.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Maintains Buy $611.00 $611.00 John Eade Argus Research Raises Buy $590.00 $550.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $630.00 $640.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $618.00 $625.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $611.00 $602.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $550.00 $490.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $640.00 $575.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $629.00 $588.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $625.00 $558.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Announces Buy $602.00 - Nathan Jones Stifel Maintains Buy $588.00 - Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Market Perform $500.00 $300.00

Parker Hannifin is an industrial conglomerate operating through two segments: diversified industrial, which serves a variety of end markets, and aerospace systems, which sells engine and actuation components. The diversified industrial segment consists of six groups, including engineered materials (sealing devices), filtration (filters and systems monitoring and removing contaminants from liquids and gases), fluid connectors (valves, couplings, and other fittings), instrumentation (flow manufacturing components and fluid control applications), and motion systems (hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components in industrial machinery and equipment). The segment boasts 17,100 independent distributors, and about 40% of its business occurs outside the United States.

A Deep Dive into Parker Hannifin's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Parker Hannifin displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Parker Hannifin's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.32% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Parker Hannifin's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.45%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Parker Hannifin's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.98, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

