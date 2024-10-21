Evaluating Park Hotels & Resorts: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Park Hotels & Resorts, presenting an average target of $16.4, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.87%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Park Hotels & Resorts by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $16.50 $17.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $14.50 $17.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $14.00 $18.00 Richard Hightower Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $19.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Park Hotels & Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Park Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Park Hotels & Resorts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Park Hotels & Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts owns upper-upscale and luxury hotels with 23,428 rooms across 39 hotels in the United States. Park also has interests through joint ventures in another 2,665 rooms in four U.S. hotels. Park was spun out of narrow-moat Hilton Worldwide Holdings at the start of 2017, so most of the company's hotels are still under Hilton brands. The company has sold all its international hotels and many of its lower-quality U.S. hotels to focus on high-quality assets in domestic gateway markets.

Financial Insights: Park Hotels & Resorts

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Park Hotels & Resorts's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.92% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Park Hotels & Resorts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.69%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Park Hotels & Resorts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.7% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Park Hotels & Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

