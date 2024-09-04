Evaluating PagerDuty: Insights From 13 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 8 0 0 Last 30D 3 1 5 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $22.38, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Highlighting a 9.76% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $24.80.

A clear picture of PagerDuty's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $24.00 $26.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Hold $19.00 $23.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $21.00 $24.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $22.00 $27.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $18.00 $23.00 Chad Bennett Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $26.00 $30.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $24.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Lowers Buy $23.00 $28.00 Robert Oliver Baird Lowers Neutral $18.00 $22.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $24.00 - Nick Altmann Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $23.00 - Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Announces Neutral $24.00 - Chad Bennett Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $30.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PagerDuty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PagerDuty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PagerDuty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering PagerDuty: A Closer Look

PagerDuty Inc is a digital operations management platform that manages urgent and mission-critical work for a modern, digital business. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and combines it with human response data to take the right actions in real-time. The product offerings of the company include PagerDuty Incident Management, DevOps, AIOPs, Process Automation, and Customer Service Operations.

Financial Milestones: PagerDuty's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PagerDuty's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PagerDuty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -21.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PagerDuty's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.92%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PagerDuty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.6%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: PagerDuty's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.64, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

