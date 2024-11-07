Evaluating Pacira BioSciences: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 1 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.75, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average has decreased by 44.53% from the previous average price target of $32.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Pacira BioSciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $15.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $15.00 $14.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Raises Buy $18.00 $15.00 Les Sulewski Truist Securities Lowers Sell $8.00 $30.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $14.00 $37.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $39.00 $57.00 Serge Belanger Needham Lowers Buy $22.00 $43.00 Hardik Parikh JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $10.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Pacira BioSciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pacira BioSciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Pacira BioSciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Pacira BioSciences: A Closer Look

Pacira BioSciences Inc is a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for healthcare practitioners and their patients. The company has three commercialized non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL a long-acting, local analgesic currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA, an extended-release, intra-articular, corticosteroid injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis; iovera, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve.

Pacira BioSciences: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pacira BioSciences's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.05% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pacira BioSciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pacira BioSciences's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Pacira BioSciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.74, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

