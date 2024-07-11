Evaluating Owens-Corning: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Owens-Corning, presenting an average target of $194.36, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $172.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.88% from the previous average price target of $176.89.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Owens-Corning. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $191.00 $178.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Raises Buy $215.00 $188.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $187.00 - Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $190.00 $160.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $201.00 $201.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Announces Buy $215.00 - Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $201.00 $192.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $192.00 $175.00 John Eade Argus Research Raises Buy $182.00 $175.00 John Lovallo UBS Raises Buy $192.00 $169.00 Stephen Kim Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $172.00 $154.00

About Owens-Corning

Owens-Corning Inc is a manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. It has an integrated business model with three reportable segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It generates maximum revenue from the Roofing segment. Its Roofing segment laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, synthetic packaging materials, and oxidized asphalt. It meets the growing demand for longer-lasting, aesthetically attractive laminate products with modest capital investment. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Owens-Corning

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Owens-Corning faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.33% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Owens-Corning's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.66% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

