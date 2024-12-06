Evaluating ONE Gas: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ONE Gas, presenting an average target of $77.2, a high estimate of $82.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.61% increase from the previous average price target of $73.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ONE Gas by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Hold $74.00 $73.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $81.00 $82.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $82.00 $80.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $69.00 $63.00 Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $71.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ONE Gas. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ONE Gas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ONE Gas's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ONE Gas analyst ratings.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas Inc is a regulated natural gas utility company. It is involved in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation consumers through its network of pipelines and service lines. Almost all of the company's revenue is derived from natural gas sales in the states of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company controls considerable market shares in Oklahoma and Kansas.

ONE Gas: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ONE Gas showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.36% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: ONE Gas's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONE Gas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.68%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONE Gas's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.2, ONE Gas adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OGS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for OGS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.