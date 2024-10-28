Evaluating Olin: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Olin (NYSE:OLN) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Olin and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $49.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average has decreased by 8.33% from the previous average price target of $54.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Olin by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $48.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $49.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $56.00 $57.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $57.00 $62.00 Bhavesh Lodaya BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $50.00 - John Roberts Mizuho Announces Neutral $45.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Olin. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Olin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Olin's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Olin's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Olin analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Olin

Olin Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and Vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The Epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Olin: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Olin's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.32% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Olin's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.57%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olin's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Olin's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.56, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OLN

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 UBS Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for OLN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.