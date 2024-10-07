Evaluating Olin: Insights From 13 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Olin (NYSE:OLN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $53.23, a high estimate of $69.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Highlighting a 14.56% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $62.30.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Olin. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $57.00 $62.00 Bhavesh Lodaya BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $50.00 - John Roberts Mizuho Announces Neutral $45.00 - Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $57.00 $75.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $51.00 $62.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $48.00 $57.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $62.00 $69.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $59.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $49.00 $55.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $52.00 $61.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $48.00 $50.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Announces Overweight $55.00 - Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $69.00 $73.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Olin. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Olin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Olin's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Olin's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Olin analyst ratings.

Discovering Olin: A Closer Look

Olin Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and Vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The Epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Olin: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Olin faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.45% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Olin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.97%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Olin's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.52, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OLN

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 UBS Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for OLN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.