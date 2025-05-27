Evaluating NVIDIA Against Peers In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 44.66 40.36 24.95 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 105.89 15.41 20.22 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 23.12 6.56 9.53 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 80.52 3.09 6.49 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Qualcomm Inc 14.83 5.76 3.87 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% Texas Instruments Inc 33.39 9.76 10.09 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% ARM Holdings PLC 169.57 19.66 33.74 3.17% $0.22 $0.95 26.25% Analog Devices Inc 57.19 2.98 10.69 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Micron Technology Inc 22.34 2.15 3.36 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 17.66 9.70 13.48 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 20.69 1.23 1.86 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.13 2.02 1.04 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 12.60 1.51 2.47 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 28.66 2.15 2.66 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% First Solar Inc 13.46 2.07 4 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Skyworks Solutions Inc 27.11 1.75 2.82 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 2059.33 16.97 33.28 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Qorvo Inc 128.62 2.05 1.91 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 29.73 4.10 10.51 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 126.05 9.06 13.19 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 157.36 6.21 9.75 3.17% $35.89 $29.7 18.65%

By closely examining NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

At 44.66 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.28x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 40.36 which exceeds the industry average by 6.5x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 24.95 , which is 2.56x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% is 27.25% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 0.72x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 0.97x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 77.94%, outperforming the industry average of 18.65%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating NVIDIA alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate room for improvement in operational efficiency. The high revenue growth rate signals strong sales performance relative to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.