Evaluating NVIDIA Against Peers In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) alongside its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 38.95 35.22 21.76 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 94.28 13.72 18 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 98.80 2.79 6.27 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% Qualcomm Inc 14.27 5.54 3.72 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% Texas Instruments Inc 31.16 9.11 9.42 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% ARM Holdings PLC 162.20 20.24 35.41 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 63.45 2.81 10.61 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 19.31 1.85 2.91 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Microchip Technology Inc 84.05 4.27 5.47 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 19.87 1.18 1.78 0.32% $0.39 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.27 2.03 1.05 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 12.64 1.52 2.47 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 11.55 2.01 2.56 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% First Solar Inc 11.09 1.71 3.30 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.33 1.59 2.64 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1608.67 13.26 25.99 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 117.93 10.04 14.09 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 30.97 4.23 10.60 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 122.24 1.95 1.82 0.93% $0.14 $0.39 -5.11% Average 141.23 5.55 8.78 3.29% $4.12 $3.98 10.03%

When closely examining NVIDIA, the following trends emerge:

At 38.95 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.28x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 35.22 , which is 6.35x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 21.76 , which is 2.48x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 27.13% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 6.27x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 7.22x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 77.94%, outperforming the industry average of 10.03%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the company is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that NVIDIA is performing exceptionally well within the industry sector. These metrics highlight the company's strong financial performance and growth potential relative to its competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Sell Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.