Evaluating NVIDIA Against Peers In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 55.31 52.07 30.75 31.13% $22.86 $26.16 93.61% Broadcom Inc 175.77 15.70 21.01 6.49% $7.29 $9.0 51.2% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 28.97 7.93 11.74 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Qualcomm Inc 18.74 7.15 4.82 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Texas Instruments Inc 39.22 10.98 11.98 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 114.17 3.21 7.25 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% ARM Holdings PLC 198.49 24.77 43.33 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 77.90 3.45 13.02 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 29.56 2.46 3.98 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Microchip Technology Inc 112.81 5.73 7.34 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 17 1.45 2 1.95% $0.74 $1.23 2.15% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 25.32 2.46 1.35 2.94% $28.59 $26.43 1.35% ON Semiconductor Corp 15.36 2.67 3.41 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% First Solar Inc 14.13 2.31 4.58 4.22% $0.45 $0.45 10.81% United Microelectronics Corp 10.44 1.46 2.34 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.71 1.69 2.69 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 154.55 13.18 18.46 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Qorvo Inc 275.36 2.13 1.95 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Universal Display Corp 29.59 4.41 10.91 4.29% $0.08 $0.13 14.57% Average 75.45 6.29 9.56 3.98% $37.65 $32.82 8.41%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

Upon analyzing NVIDIA, the following trends can be observed:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 55.31 is lower than the industry average by 0.73x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 52.07, which is 8.28x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 30.75, which is 3.22x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.13% is 27.15% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.86 Billion, which is 0.61x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $26.16 Billion is 0.8x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 93.61% exceeds the industry average of 8.41%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining NVIDIA in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, the high ROE, revenue growth, and low EBITDA and gross profit ratios suggest that NVIDIA is generating strong returns on equity and experiencing significant revenue growth, despite lower earnings and gross profit margins.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.