Evaluating NVIDIA Against Peers In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 46.06 43.35 25.61 31.13% $22.86 $26.16 93.61% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 29.11 7.97 11.80 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Broadcom Inc 168.78 15.08 20.17 6.49% $7.29 $9.0 51.2% Qualcomm Inc 19.04 7.16 4.94 11.46% $3.21 $5.78 18.69% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 101.12 3.25 7.69 1.36% $1.55 $3.42 17.57% Texas Instruments Inc 34.80 9.76 10.63 7.05% $2.09 $2.47 -3.47% ARM Holdings PLC 257.32 27.21 46.78 1.83% $0.11 $0.81 4.71% Analog Devices Inc 62.57 2.89 10.86 1.36% $1.12 $1.42 -10.06% Micron Technology Inc 25.77 2.14 3.47 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 70.89 13.04 15.09 6.35% $0.17 $0.34 30.59% Microchip Technology Inc 36.29 4.47 5.17 1.24% $0.34 $0.67 -48.37% ON Semiconductor Corp 12.47 2.49 2.96 4.75% $0.63 $0.8 -19.21% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.89 2.28 1.20 3.16% $28.59 $26.43 3.85% STMicroelectronics NV 13.04 1.11 1.53 1.95% $0.74 $1.23 2.15% First Solar Inc 14.40 2.36 4.67 4.22% $0.45 $0.45 10.81% United Microelectronics Corp 9.66 1.35 2.16 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% Skyworks Solutions Inc 23.09 2.16 3.29 0.95% $0.18 $0.43 -15.9% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 127.25 8.73 13.35 2.67% $0.05 $0.11 33.47% Qorvo Inc 291.64 2.26 2.07 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 53.47 10.70 13.43 1.03% $0.03 $0.09 -33.87% Universal Display Corp 28.71 4.28 10.58 4.29% $0.08 $0.13 14.57% Average 69.97 6.53 9.59 3.93% $33.84 $29.51 8.56%

By closely examining NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

At 46.06, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.66x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 43.35, which is 6.64x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 25.61, which is 2.67x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.13%, which is 27.2% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.86 Billion, which is 0.68x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $26.16 Billion, which indicates 0.89x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 93.61% exceeds the industry average of 8.56%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

NVIDIA demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity, while low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth rate signals strong top-line performance compared to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

