Evaluating Neurocrine Biosciences: Insights From 15 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences, revealing an average target of $174.87, a high estimate of $219.00, and a low estimate of $143.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.85% increase from the previous average price target of $165.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Neurocrine Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $189.00 $177.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $181.00 $173.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $190.00 $160.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $143.00 $136.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $180.00 $170.00 David Hoang Citigroup Raises Neutral $158.00 $150.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $219.00 $216.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $180.00 $169.00 Brian Skorney Baird Raises Outperform $180.00 $157.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $155.00 $155.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $170.00 $160.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $173.00 $169.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $160.00 $160.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $152.00 $152.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $193.00 $174.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Neurocrine Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Neurocrine Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Neurocrine Biosciences's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Neurocrine Biosciences analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a research-based pharmaceutical company advancing drug candidates in the central nervous system and endocrine-related categories. The company's three late stage clinical programs are elagolix which is hormone releasing antagonist for women's health, opicapone which is an inhibitor for parkinson's patients, and ingrezza for tourette syndrome.

Neurocrine Biosciences's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Neurocrine Biosciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 30.37% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.92% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Neurocrine Biosciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NBIX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Neutral Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for NBIX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.