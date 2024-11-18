Evaluating National Bank Holdings: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $51.25, with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.04% from the previous average price target of $47.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of National Bank Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Rabatin Hovde Group Announces Market Perform $55.00 - Andrew Terrell Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $46.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Buy $53.00 $51.00 Andrew Liesch Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $48.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to National Bank Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of National Bank Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for National Bank Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

National Bank Holdings Corp is a bank holding company. It provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed-maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and electronic bill payments.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: National Bank Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.58%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 31.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): National Bank Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): National Bank Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: National Bank Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

