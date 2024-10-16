Evaluating Natera: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $138.7, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.56% from the previous average price target of $131.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Natera among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $150.00 $150.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $132.00 $125.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $150.00 $120.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $145.00 $137.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $135.00 $125.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $125.00 $125.00 Elizabeth Garcia UBS Lowers Buy $145.00 $160.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Outperform $120.00 $117.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Natera. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Natera compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Natera's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Natera: A Closer Look

Natera Inc is a diagnostic and research company with proprietary molecular and bioinformatics technology. The company's key product offerings include its Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) which screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus as well as in twin pregnancies, typically with a blood draw from the mother, Horizon Carrier Screening (HCS) to determine carrier status for a large number of severe genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children, Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test, which detects circulating tumor DNA in patients previously diagnosed with cancer to assess molecular residual disease and monitor for recurrence; and Prospera, to assess organ transplant rejection.

Financial Insights: Natera

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Natera's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 58.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -9.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Natera's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Natera's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Natera's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.52.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

