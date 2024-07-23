Evaluating Moelis: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Moelis (NYSE:MC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Moelis and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $52.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $61.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.75% from the previous average price target of $51.00.

A clear picture of Moelis's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $61.00 $51.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $50.00 $54.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Sell $50.00 $47.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Sell $47.00 $45.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $54.00 $58.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Moelis

Moelis & Co is an independent investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to a diverse client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive, globally integrated financial advisory services across all industry sectors. It also advises clients on their critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. it generates revenue from advisory transactions. The firm derives a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by Europe and the rest of the World.

Moelis: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Moelis displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.62%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moelis's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Moelis's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.58.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

