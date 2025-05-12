Evaluating Microsoft Against Peers In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 33.90 10.13 12.13 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 35.29 25.20 7.70 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 132.98 20.01 17.85 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 105.61 19.41 15.46 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 40.09 37.99 12.27 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.07 7.85 4.58 6.43% $0.45 $0.79 2.43% Monday.Com Ltd 448.77 13.71 15.01 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% CommVault Systems Inc 101.55 23.15 7.74 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.54 2.81 5.56 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 27.06 9.65 7.90 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 47.95 6.07 3.35 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.94 13.60 1.29 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 62.85 91.19 1.88 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% N-able Inc 94 1.83 3.02 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 89.9 20.96 7.97 7.03% $0.66 $1.36 11.54%

Upon closer analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become apparent:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 33.9 significantly below the industry average by 0.38x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The current Price to Book ratio of 10.13 , which is 0.48x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 12.13 , which is 1.52x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% , which is 1.24% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 61.68x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 35.4x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.54%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Microsoft and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the company is undervalued compared to its peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies that the stock may be overvalued based on its revenue. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth rates indicate strong financial performance and growth potential within the industry sector.

