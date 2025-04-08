Evaluating Microsoft Against Peers In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 28.84 8.79 10.21 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 29.85 21.31 6.51 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 107.53 15.84 13.96 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 86.12 15.83 12.61 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 38.94 45.30 11.41 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 23.25 6.79 3.81 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 356.61 10.90 11.92 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 25.95 2.69 5.18 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 37.39 21.72 6.81 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 25.16 8.94 7.19 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% SolarWinds Corp 28.56 2.26 4 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 44.44 5.62 3.11 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 16.55 13.86 1.08 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 58.17 84.05 1.74 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 67.58 19.62 6.87 7.58% $0.65 $1.36 13.07%

Through an analysis of Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

At 28.84 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.43x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The current Price to Book ratio of 8.79 , which is 0.45x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 10.21 , which is 1.49x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% , which is 0.59% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion is 56.6x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $47.83 Billion is 35.17x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 12.27% compared to the industry average of 13.07%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Microsoft has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms peers, reflecting strong financial health. The low revenue growth rate may indicate a need for strategic initiatives to drive future sales.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage On Hold Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.