Evaluating Microsoft Against Peers In Software Industry

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 30.88 9.41 10.94 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 35.42 25.29 7.73 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 123.27 18.12 16 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 101.40 18.64 14.85 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 43.33 50.41 12.69 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 26.18 7.65 4.29 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 403.23 12.10 13.48 2.3% $-0.02 $0.23 6.76% Dolby Laboratories Inc 30.08 3.12 6.01 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 40.38 23.45 7.35 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 26.47 9.41 7.57 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% SolarWinds Corp 28.58 2.24 4 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 35.44 5.39 3.22 0.27% $0.05 $0.18 21.47% Teradata Corp 19.21 15.85 1.25 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 70.22 101.46 2.10 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 75.63 22.55 7.73 7.41% $0.65 $1.36 10.53%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 30.88 significantly below the industry average by 0.41x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.41, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.42x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 10.94, surpassing the industry average by 1.42x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% that is 0.76% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion, which is 56.6x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion, which indicates 35.17x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% exceeds the industry average of 10.53%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Microsoft has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is also low, suggesting a possible bargain opportunity. However, the PS ratio is high, which may indicate overvaluation based on revenue. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance compared to industry peers in the software sector.

