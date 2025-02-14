Evaluating Microsoft Against Peers In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 33.08 10.08 11.72 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 42.51 35.38 9 25.66% $5.75 $9.97 8.64% ServiceNow Inc 144.66 21.26 18.78 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 52.37 22.41 17.30 6.33% $0.45 $1.58 13.88% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 889.75 36.55 30.33 -0.57% $0.05 $0.76 28.52% Fortinet Inc 48.66 56.43 14.25 90.26% $0.66 $1.24 13.0% Gen Digital Inc 27.47 8.03 4.50 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 516.66 15.50 17.28 -1.28% $-0.02 $0.23 32.67% Dolby Laboratories Inc 31.21 3.24 6.23 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 48.30 28.06 8.79 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% QXO Inc 23.25 1.19 21.18 -0.21% $-0.03 $0.01 -2.0% Qualys Inc 30.35 10.82 8.68 10.53% $0.05 $0.13 8.36% SolarWinds Corp 28.67 2.25 4.02 0.94% $0.07 $0.18 5.5% Progress Software Corp 37.60 5.72 3.41 0.27% $0.05 $0.18 21.47% Teradata Corp 21.41 17.87 1.39 32.0% $0.08 $0.27 0.46% Average 138.78 18.91 11.8 13.01% $0.59 $1.3 13.58%

After a detailed analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become apparent:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 33.08, which is 0.24x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.08, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.53x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 11.72, which is 0.99x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17%, which is 4.84% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion, which is 62.36x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion, which indicates 36.79x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 12.27% compared to the industry average of 13.58%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE suggests lower profitability relative to industry peers. On the other hand, Microsoft's high EBITDA and gross profit signify strong operational performance. The low revenue growth may pose a challenge for future expansion compared to industry counterparts.

