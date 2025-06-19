Evaluating Microsoft Against Peers In Software Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.94 11.04 13.22 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 47.97 27.84 10.39 18.18% $5.89 $9.94 12.55% ServiceNow Inc 136.35 20.53 18.30 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 116.12 18.63 16.13 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 42.34 40.12 12.96 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.90 8.14 4.72 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 289.40 13.34 14.70 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 111.90 25.52 8.53 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.05 2.76 5.46 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.67 10.23 8.37 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 49.98 6.32 3.50 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.71 13.40 1.27 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 101.62 1.98 3.26 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 56.91 28.43 1.73 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 81.07 16.71 8.41 9.39% $0.66 $1.36 11.89%

By thoroughly analyzing Microsoft, we can discern the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 36.94 , which is 0.46x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.04 , which is well below the industry average by 0.66x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.22 , which is 1.57x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% , which is 1.12% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 61.68x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 35.4x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.89%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is also low, suggesting a possible bargain opportunity. However, the PS ratio is high, signaling rich valuation based on revenue. In terms of fundamentals, Microsoft's low ROE may raise concerns, while its high EBITDA and gross profit reflect strong operational performance. Additionally, the high revenue growth implies a promising outlook for the company's future prospects compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.