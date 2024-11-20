Evaluating Microsoft Against Peers In Software Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.
Microsoft Background
Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).
|Company
|P/E
|P/B
|P/S
|ROE
|EBITDA (in billions)
|Gross Profit (in billions)
|Revenue Growth
|Microsoft Corp
|34.50
|10.80
|12.28
|8.87%
|$38.23
|$45.49
|16.04%
|Oracle Corp
|48.69
|48.40
|9.93
|30.01%
|$5.44
|$9.4
|6.86%
|ServiceNow Inc
|159.21
|22.70
|20.29
|4.81%
|$0.67
|$2.21
|22.25%
|Palo Alto Networks Inc
|53.30
|24.56
|17.11
|7.42%
|$0.39
|$1.62
|12.09%
|CrowdStrike Holdings Inc
|512.01
|30.36
|24.95
|1.75%
|$0.12
|$0.73
|31.74%
|Fortinet Inc
|45.62
|76.63
|12.26
|90.26%
|$0.66
|$1.24
|13.0%
|Gen Digital Inc
|29.54
|8.59
|4.78
|7.92%
|$0.51
|$0.78
|3.07%
|Monday.Com Ltd
|597.72
|13.20
|14.57
|-1.28%
|$-0.02
|$0.23
|32.67%
|CommVault Systems Inc
|42.80
|26.55
|8.48
|5.56%
|$0.02
|$0.19
|16.06%
|Dolby Laboratories Inc
|26.36
|2.73
|5.42
|1.58%
|$0.06
|$0.25
|-3.2%
|QXO Inc
|27.89
|1.43
|25.42
|-0.21%
|$-0.03
|$0.01
|-2.0%
|Qualys Inc
|31.23
|11.51
|8.96
|10.53%
|$0.05
|$0.13
|8.36%
|Teradata Corp
|34.71
|22.59
|1.62
|32.0%
|$0.08
|$0.27
|0.46%
|Progress Software Corp
|35.37
|6.63
|4.08
|6.88%
|$0.06
|$0.15
|2.11%
|SolarWinds Corp
|59.27
|1.63
|2.85
|0.94%
|$0.07
|$0.18
|5.5%
|Average
|121.69
|21.25
|11.48
|14.15%
|$0.58
|$1.24
|10.64%
table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }
By thoroughly analyzing Microsoft, we can discern the following trends:
At 34.5, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.28x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.
The current Price to Book ratio of 10.8, which is 0.51x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.
With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.28, which is 1.07x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.
The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.87% is 5.28% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.
With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.23 Billion, which is 65.91x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.
With higher gross profit of $45.49 Billion, which indicates 36.69x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.
The company's revenue growth of 16.04% exceeds the industry average of 10.64%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.
Debt To Equity Ratio
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.
Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.
By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:
Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.
Key Takeaways
For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance, outperforming industry peers and demonstrating solid financial health.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.