Evaluating Microsoft Against Peers In Software Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 34.50 10.80 12.28 8.87% $38.23 $45.49 16.04% Oracle Corp 48.69 48.40 9.93 30.01% $5.44 $9.4 6.86% ServiceNow Inc 159.21 22.70 20.29 4.81% $0.67 $2.21 22.25% Palo Alto Networks Inc 53.30 24.56 17.11 7.42% $0.39 $1.62 12.09% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 512.01 30.36 24.95 1.75% $0.12 $0.73 31.74% Fortinet Inc 45.62 76.63 12.26 90.26% $0.66 $1.24 13.0% Gen Digital Inc 29.54 8.59 4.78 7.92% $0.51 $0.78 3.07% Monday.Com Ltd 597.72 13.20 14.57 -1.28% $-0.02 $0.23 32.67% CommVault Systems Inc 42.80 26.55 8.48 5.56% $0.02 $0.19 16.06% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.36 2.73 5.42 1.58% $0.06 $0.25 -3.2% QXO Inc 27.89 1.43 25.42 -0.21% $-0.03 $0.01 -2.0% Qualys Inc 31.23 11.51 8.96 10.53% $0.05 $0.13 8.36% Teradata Corp 34.71 22.59 1.62 32.0% $0.08 $0.27 0.46% Progress Software Corp 35.37 6.63 4.08 6.88% $0.06 $0.15 2.11% SolarWinds Corp 59.27 1.63 2.85 0.94% $0.07 $0.18 5.5% Average 121.69 21.25 11.48 14.15% $0.58 $1.24 10.64%

By thoroughly analyzing Microsoft, we can discern the following trends:

At 34.5, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.28x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The current Price to Book ratio of 10.8, which is 0.51x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.28, which is 1.07x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.87% is 5.28% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.23 Billion, which is 65.91x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $45.49 Billion, which indicates 36.69x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.04% exceeds the industry average of 10.64%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance, outperforming industry peers and demonstrating solid financial health.

