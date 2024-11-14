Evaluating Microsoft Against Peers In Software Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 35.11 10.99 12.50 8.87% $38.23 $45.49 16.04% Oracle Corp 48.87 48.58 9.97 30.01% $5.44 $9.4 6.86% ServiceNow Inc 162.86 23.22 20.75 4.81% $0.67 $2.21 22.25% Palo Alto Networks Inc 55.27 25.47 17.74 7.42% $0.39 $1.62 12.09% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 504.17 29.89 24.57 1.75% $0.12 $0.73 31.74% Fortinet Inc 49.19 82.61 13.22 90.26% $0.5 $1.16 5.15% Gen Digital Inc 30.83 8.96 4.99 7.92% $0.51 $0.78 3.07% Monday.Com Ltd 328.15 14.74 16.05 1.62% $0.0 $0.21 34.4% CommVault Systems Inc 44.85 27.82 8.88 5.56% $0.02 $0.19 16.06% Dolby Laboratories Inc 33.73 2.88 5.70 1.58% $0.06 $0.25 -3.2% Qualys Inc 33.42 12.32 9.58 10.53% $0.05 $0.13 8.36% Progress Software Corp 36.60 6.86 4.22 6.88% $0.06 $0.15 2.11% Teradata Corp 35.01 22.78 1.64 32.0% $0.08 $0.27 0.46% SolarWinds Corp 62.05 1.71 2.98 0.94% $0.07 $0.18 5.5% Average 109.62 23.68 10.79 15.48% $0.61 $1.33 11.14%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

Through a thorough examination of Microsoft, we can discern the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 35.11, which is 0.32x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 10.99, which is 0.46x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.5, surpassing the industry average by 1.16x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.87% that is 6.61% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.23 Billion, which is 62.67x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $45.49 Billion, which indicates 34.2x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 16.04%, outperforming the industry average of 11.14%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Microsoft and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance, outperforming industry peers and indicating a healthy financial position for future growth.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.