Evaluating Meta Platforms Against Peers In Interactive Media & Services Industry

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 23.33 8.11 9.13 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 16.90 5.32 5.16 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 9.57 0.82 1.66 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Reddit Inc 21.15 8.78 12.98 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 10.24 3.89 5.24 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 33.23 3.43 7.15 3.05% $0.38 $1.51 15.4% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 112.50 1.80 2.68 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% Autohome Inc 13.99 0.92 3.22 1.25% $0.23 $1.35 -6.7% CarGurus Inc 141.75 5.17 3.37 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% Yelp Inc 18.90 3.08 1.78 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Weibo Corp 7.25 0.59 1.27 0.25% $0.14 $0.36 -1.48% Tripadvisor Inc 359 1.80 1.13 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 22.27 0.75 1 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Yalla Group Ltd 9.86 1.63 3.94 4.72% $0.03 $0.06 12.24% Vtex 94.35 4.17 4.77 2.42% $0.01 $0.05 1.32% Average 62.21 3.01 3.95 6.61% $3.92 $5.44 9.05%

By closely examining Meta Platforms, we can identify the following trends:

At 23.33 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.38x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 8.11 relative to the industry average by 2.69x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.13 , which is 2.31x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% that is 2.44% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.74x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.39x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% exceeds the industry average of 9.05%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential in the Interactive Media & Services industry.

