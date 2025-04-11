Evaluating Meta Platforms Against Peers In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 22.90 7.58 8.68 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 19.01 5.73 5.43 8.3% $36.5 $55.86 11.77% Baidu Inc 8.74 0.75 1.51 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Pinterest Inc 9.82 3.73 5.02 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 30.18 3.10 6.49 3.04% $0.33 $1.6 -4.6% CarGurus Inc 132.75 5.12 3.15 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 97.88 1.56 2.34 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% Yelp Inc 18.22 2.99 1.71 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Weibo Corp 6.33 0.51 1.11 0.25% $0.14 $0.37 -1.65% Tripadvisor Inc 286 1.70 0.90 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 22.60 0.76 1.02 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Hello Group Inc 7.29 0.58 0.72 1.66% $0.56 $1.05 -1.43% Average 58.07 2.41 2.67 7.51% $4.12 $7.05 3.31%

After a detailed analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become apparent:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 22.9 is lower than the industry average by 0.39x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.58 which exceeds the industry average by 3.15x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.68 , which is 3.25x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% , which is 4.49% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion , which is 6.86x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.55 Billion is 5.61x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 20.63%, which surpasses the industry average of 3.31%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Meta Platforms alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Meta Platforms is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for META

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.