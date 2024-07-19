Evaluating Meta Platforms Against Peers In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with nearly 4 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the US and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.38 8.07 8.79 8.17% $17.68 $29.82 27.26% Alphabet Inc 27.25 7.50 7.06 8.21% $31.82 $46.83 15.41% Baidu Inc 12 0.92 1.70 2.22% $7.5 $16.22 1.18% Pinterest Inc 186.18 8.90 8.65 -0.8% $-0.05 $0.56 22.8% Kanzhun Ltd 39.56 3.63 8.12 1.78% $0.1 $1.41 33.36% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 57.60 2.15 3.61 0.73% $0.06 $0.27 3.13% CarGurus Inc 88.59 4.71 3.21 3.59% $0.03 $0.17 -6.97% Yelp Inc 23.87 3.50 2.05 1.92% $0.03 $0.31 6.5% Tripadvisor Inc 111.06 3 1.41 -6.96% $0.02 $0.36 6.47% Ziff Davis Inc 39.26 1.22 1.69 0.56% $0.07 $0.27 2.39% JOYY Inc 6.50 0.38 1.04 0.87% $0.05 $0.2 -3.27% Weibo Corp 6.58 0.60 1.12 1.5% $0.09 $0.31 -4.42% Getty Images Holdings Inc 52 2.32 1.66 2.11% $0.07 $0.16 -5.67% Shutterstock Inc 15.88 2.72 1.70 3.02% $0.04 $0.13 -0.45% Cars.com Inc 12.28 2.67 1.88 0.16% $0.04 $0.15 7.85% Average 48.47 3.16 3.21 1.35% $2.85 $4.81 5.59%

When analyzing Meta Platforms, the following trends become evident:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 27.38 significantly below the industry average by 0.56x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 8.07 relative to the industry average by 2.55x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.79, surpassing the industry average by 2.74x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% is 6.82% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $17.68 Billion, which is 6.2x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $29.82 Billion is 6.2x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 27.26% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 5.59%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Meta Platforms against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Meta Platforms indicate that it may be overvalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. However, its high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong financial performance relative to industry standards. This could be attributed to the company's efficient use of resources and robust revenue generation capabilities.

