Evaluating Mastercard Against Peers In Financial Services Industry

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Mastercard (NYSE:MA) alongside its primary competitors in the Financial Services industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Mastercard Background

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Mastercard Inc 35.66 58.07 16.55 44.44% $4.32 $5.35 11.04% Visa Inc 28.63 13.59 15.66 12.62% $6.45 $7.13 9.57% Fiserv Inc 29.53 3.47 5.14 3.14% $2.22 $3.12 7.38% PayPal Holdings Inc 17.40 3.55 2.48 5.46% $1.75 $3.61 8.21% Fidelity National Information Services Inc 78.49 2.54 4.61 1.39% $0.8 $0.95 2.68% Block Inc 60.52 2.08 1.75 1.02% $0.6 $2.23 11.21% Global Payments Inc 20.27 1.26 2.89 1.68% $1.08 $1.63 4.74% Corpay Inc 21.65 7.52 5.72 8.38% $0.51 $0.77 2.9% WEX Inc 32.11 4.27 3 4.32% $0.25 $0.41 8.4% Shift4 Payments Inc 49.17 7.74 1.81 5.7% $0.13 $0.23 29.83% Euronet Worldwide Inc 18.45 3.91 1.38 6.76% $0.18 $0.41 5.02% StoneCo Ltd 12.90 1.54 1.99 3.29% $1.13 $2.25 11.86% The Western Union Co 7.20 9.04 0.98 33.62% $0.24 $0.4 -8.85% PagSeguro Digital Ltd 10.99 1.44 2.21 3.59% $1.83 $-0.02 6.74% Paymentus Holdings Inc 88.69 6.36 4.18 2.1% $0.02 $0.06 32.55% Payoneer Global Inc 27.04 4.01 3.01 4.87% $0.06 $0.2 15.86% DLocal Ltd 19.36 5.53 3.65 10.06% $0.06 $0.07 6.29% Evertec Inc 31.78 4.42 2.80 6.44% $0.09 $0.11 26.88% Average 32.6 4.84 3.72 6.73% $1.02 $1.39 10.66%

Upon closer analysis of Mastercard, the following trends become apparent:

Notably, the current Price to Earnings ratio for this stock, 35.66, is 1.09x above the industry norm, reflecting a higher valuation relative to the industry.

With a Price to Book ratio of 58.07, which is 12.0x the industry average, Mastercard might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 16.55, which is 4.45x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 44.44%, which is 37.71% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $4.32 Billion, which is 4.24x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $5.35 Billion, which indicates 3.85x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 11.04%, which surpasses the industry average of 10.66%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Mastercard against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Mastercard is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 2.1.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Mastercard, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Financial Services industry, indicating potential overvaluation. On the other hand, Mastercard's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong operational performance and growth prospects relative to industry competitors. This combination of high valuation multiples and strong financial metrics positions Mastercard as a standout player in the sector.

