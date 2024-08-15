Evaluating Macrogenics: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $7.75, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. A 43.1% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $13.62.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Macrogenics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $5.00 $8.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $4.00 $4.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $8.00 $16.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $8.00 $9.00 Mayank Mamtani B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $5.00 $18.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $9.00 $14.00 Kaveri Pohlman BTIG Lowers Buy $9.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Macrogenics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Macrogenics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Macrogenics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Macrogenics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Macrogenics

Macrogenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product includes MARGENZA, which is for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It's a pipeline of product candidates designed to target either various tumor-associated antigens or immune checkpoint molecules. Its pipeline MGC018 (B7-H3), Lorigerlimab (PD-1 × CTLA-4), Tebotelimab (PD-1 × LAG-3), MGD024 (CD123 × CD3), IMGC936 (ADAM9), Enoblituzumab (anti-B7-H3), Retifanlimab (PD-1), and MGD014 (HIV × CD3).

Breaking Down Macrogenics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Macrogenics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.81% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Macrogenics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -515.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macrogenics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -67.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macrogenics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -24.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

