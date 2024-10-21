Evaluating Lumentum Holdings: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 3 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $60.67, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Marking an increase of 13.23%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $53.58.

The standing of Lumentum Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $80.00 $70.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Outperform $70.00 $55.00 Tim Savageaux Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $45.00 $40.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Underperform $50.00 $45.00 George Notter Jefferies Raises Buy $65.00 $53.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $54.00 $50.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Underweight $40.00 $38.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $50.00 $40.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $69.00 $65.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $65.00 $57.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

Key Indicators: Lumentum Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Lumentum Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.86% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lumentum Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -81.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lumentum Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -23.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lumentum Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Lumentum Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.67. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

