Evaluating Lovesac: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $33.5, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. Marking an increase of 4.69%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $32.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Lovesac by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Forte DA Davidson Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Alex Fuhrman Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Matt Koranda Roth MKM Raises Buy $31.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lovesac. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lovesac compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lovesac's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lovesac's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lovesac analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Lovesac Better

The Lovesac Co designs, manufactures and sells alternative furniture which is comprised of modular couches called sactionals and premium foam beanbag chairs called sacs. It also offers other accessories such as sactional-specific drink holders, Footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. Its products are sold across the United States through its website or company-owned retail stores which are used in homes and offices. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the sale of Sactionals.

A Deep Dive into Lovesac's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lovesac displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.33%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lovesac's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lovesac's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9, Lovesac adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LOVE

Date Firm Action From To Sep 2021 Roth Capital Maintains Buy Sep 2021 BTIG Maintains Buy Jun 2021 DA Davidson Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for LOVE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.