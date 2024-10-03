Evaluating Liquidia: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 10 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Liquidia, presenting an average target of $26.36, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. A decline of 3.27% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Liquidia. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cory Jubinville LifeSci Capital Announces Outperform $30.00 - Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $19.00 $19.00 Julian Harrison BTIG Lowers Buy $25.00 $29.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Lowers Buy $23.00 $24.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $29.00 $32.00 Julian Harrison BTIG Lowers Buy $25.00 $29.00 Ryan Deschner Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $27.00 $27.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Ryan Deschner Raymond James Announces Outperform $27.00 - Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Serge Belanger Needham Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Liquidia. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Liquidia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Liquidia's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Liquidia's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Liquidia analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Liquidia: A Closer Look

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

Liquidia: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Liquidia faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -23.55% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Liquidia's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -763.65%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liquidia's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -37.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liquidia's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Liquidia adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LQDA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Mar 2021 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for LQDA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.