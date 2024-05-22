Evaluating Kanzhun: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $25.0, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $23.50. Observing a 11.96% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $22.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Kanzhun's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wei Xiong UBS Raises Neutral $23.50 $22.00 Allen Li JP Morgan Raises Overweight $24.50 $23.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $27.00 $22.00 Jin Yoon New Street Research Announces Buy $25.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kanzhun. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kanzhun compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Kanzhun's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Kanzhun's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kanzhun

Kanzhun's Boss Zhipin job platform connects job seekers and employers. Boss Zhipin is China's largest online recruitment platform based on average number of monthly active users, or MAU, and was established in 2014. Kanzhun earns revenue by providing services to enterprise customers primarily through its mobile app, which promotes direct messaging between recruiters and workers and operates on a recommendation basis powered by artificial intelligence. The platform specializes in transportation, logistics, construction, and service-based industries. About 85% of the companies looking to hire are small and medium-size enterprises. Its main competitors are 58.com, 51job, and Zhilian Zhaopin. Tencent has a 9.2% stake in Kanzhun.

Understanding the Numbers: Kanzhun's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kanzhun's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 46.01% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Kanzhun's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kanzhun's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.46%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kanzhun's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.88%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Kanzhun adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

