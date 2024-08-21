Evaluating Itron: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $118.9, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Observing a 4.7% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $113.56.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Itron by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chip Moore Roth MKM Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $110.00 $110.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Buy $125.00 $122.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $123.00 $115.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $110.00 $109.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $112.00 $110.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $112.00 $104.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Buy $122.00 $112.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Buy $130.00 - Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00

Itron Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates under the Itron brand and manages and reports under three operating segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sense that do not have communications capability embedded for use with broader Itron systems. The networked Solutions segment includes a combination of communicating devices, network infrastructure, and associated application software designed and sold as a complete solution. The outcome segment includes their value-added, enhanced software and services which manage, organize, analyze, and interpret data to improve decision-making and maximize operational profitability.

Itron: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Itron's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.57% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Itron's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Itron's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.94%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Itron's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.72% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Itron's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.02, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

